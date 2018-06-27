CSKA Double Price Tag of Arsenal, Chelsea & Juventus Target After Excellent World Cup Performances

Reports in Italy are suggesting that Alkeksandr Golovin's price tag this summer has almost doubled as a result of continued interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.

Golovin has so for enjoyed a brilliant World Cup campaign, and he's certainly attracted the interest of Europe's biggest teams.

After Russia's dominating 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on the opening day of the World Cup (during which, Golovin contributed with two assists and found the back of the net with a fine free-kick), reports emerged almost immediately, claiming that Juventus had submitted a £13m bid for the Russian.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, this was soon turned down. CSKA Moscow were well aware that interest in the 22-year-old would soar during the tournament, and were willing to wait it out for improved bids.

And now, their risk has paid off. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Star), CSKA have almost doubled their asking price for their star player to around £24m - and it's all due to Chelsea and Arsenal's interest.

The calibre of teams keen on Golovin means that the chances of getting the youngster for a much higher fee increase - purely because the teams that want him can afford it.

As of now, it seems that a three way tug of war could certainly break out for the Russian's services. So far only Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked, and there's little chance of anything coming to fruition until after the World Cup.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Who knows? Perhaps more teams could involve themselves and drive Golovin's price up even further.