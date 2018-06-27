Everton Set for Talks With Highly Rated Youngster to Discuss Future Under Marco Silva

With a summer of change at Everton being led by the appointment of new head coach Marco Silva at Goodison Park and Wayne Rooney moving closer to a switch to MLS side DC United, the Toffees’ attention has now switched to which players will remain at the club.

According to the Mirror, club officials are set to hold talks with exciting youngster Ademola Lookman this week in a bid to outline their plans for the winger on Merseyside next season, and convince the 20-year-old that he has a future at Everton under Silva.

Lookman impressed greatly during a loan spell with RB Leipzig during the second half of last season, and with the player said to be keen on securing a move away from Everton for a fresh challenge, Leipzig are apparently after a permanent deal for the forward.

The starlet hit five goals in seven starts for the Bundesliga side last season, and their sporting director Ralf Ragnick said (via the Mirror) on their hopes of signing Lookman: “If it were only up to us, then I would already know the answer.

“But it’s not only up to us – there’s no option in his contract. We’ll have to see what happens in the summer, and it also depends on what happens at Everton.”

Leipzig will be keeping a close eye on any developments which arise from Everton’s round of talks with Lookman this week, along with Tottenham and Southampton, who are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Lookman joined the Toffees for £10m from Charlton Athletic in 2017, and Marco Silva will surely be keen to hold on to one of the most exciting talents in the Everton ranks as he prepares for his first season in charge at Goodison Park.