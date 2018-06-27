Huddersfield Turn Attention to Promising Young Brentford Striker as Terriers Seek Attacking Options

After securing another year in England's top league, Huddersfield Town are reportedly chasing Brentford striker Neal Maupay as they prepare for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The young French forward arrived at the London club from St Etienne after struggling to break into the first team in France, having spent a season out on loan at Stade Brest.

Reports (via Yahoo Sports FR) say that the Terriers are in talks with Brentford over a potential deal for the 21-year-old forward, with Maupay having scored 12 goals in his first season in England as the Bees finished ninth in the Championship.

It's thought that Brentford paid around £1.6m for the Frenchman, yet he could be available this summer for around the £5m mark.

David Wagner has been active in the transfer window so far with the Terriers, breaking their record transfer fee this summer with the purchase of Monaco's Terence Kongolo.

He has also brought in Ben Hamer from Leicester City, Eqypt World Cup start Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City and Juninho Bacuna from Groningen, adding depth to his squad as the club look to improve on last season's 16th place finish.

James Chance/GettyImages

Huddersfield will play their first game of the new campaign at home to Chelsea, the same opponents in which a draw secured their Premier League survival last season.