Jack Grealish's Twitter Post Sends Tottenham Fans Into Frenzy With Move Reportedly Imminent

Aston Villa youngster Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, none more so than Tottenham.

Marc Atkins/Offside/GettyImages

After failing to secure promotion to the Premier League with Villa after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Fulham in the playoff final, Grealish's future at Villa Park is now seriously in doubt and Tottenham look set to take full advantage by bringing the midfielder to the club.



The England Under-21 international had another stellar season, scoring three goals and bagging six assists in 30 Championship appearances and it looks as though a deal which would see Grealish move to Tottenham is very much on the cards.

Although neither side have confirmed any form of negotiations, Spurs fans have been keeping a close eye on movements regarding a potential deal, and a few fans believe they have struck gold.

Grealish took to Twitter to post a picture of himself celebrating with the caption "Good times", with many Spurs fans taking this as a potential farewell message to the Villa fans



More good times incoming next season at the Lane big man — Ryan [COYS/THFC] (@ryangoldy8) June 26, 2018





Ahhhh welcome to Spurs my man — LP ✈️ (@Verttonghen) June 26, 2018









Welcome to the New White Hart Lane. Coys!! — Mysuperspurs (@HayroKara) June 26, 2018





Champions League at the new stadium, playing under Poch & Co, with Harry Kane leading the line, it cannot get better than that Jack! COYS — tango tingo (@mother1975) June 26, 2018

We'll see how events unfold in the coming weeks with the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season fast approaching, with Spurs fans hoping aa deal between the clubs can be agreed.