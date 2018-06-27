Jack Grealish's Twitter Post Sends Tottenham Fans Into Frenzy With Move Reportedly Imminent

June 27, 2018

Aston Villa youngster Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, none more so than Tottenham.

After failing to secure promotion to the Premier League with Villa after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Fulham in the playoff final, Grealish's future at Villa Park is now seriously in doubt and Tottenham look set to take full advantage by bringing the midfielder to the club.

The England Under-21 international had another stellar season, scoring three goals and bagging six assists in 30 Championship appearances and it looks as though a deal which would see Grealish move to Tottenham is very much on the cards.

Although neither side have confirmed any form of negotiations, Spurs fans have been keeping a close eye on movements regarding a potential deal, and a few fans believe they have struck gold.

Grealish took to Twitter to post a picture of himself celebrating with the caption "Good times", with many Spurs fans taking this as a potential farewell message to the Villa fans





We'll see how events unfold in the coming weeks with the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season fast approaching, with Spurs fans hoping aa deal between the clubs can be agreed.

