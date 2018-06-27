Joao Cancelo Signs 5 Year Deal at Juventus After Agreeing €40m Switch From Valencia

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Juventus and Valencia have individually confirmed the transfer of Joao Cancelo to the Italian champions after the Portuguese full back passed a medical on Wednesday.

A Juventus statement confirmed the transfer was just over €40m - as previously rumoured - and Cancelo had signed a five-year contract at the club.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Valencia Club de Futbol SAD for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo has been finalised for a consideration of €40.4m payable in three financial years.

"This acquisition will generate economic and financial effects starting from 2018/2019 sportive season.

"Juventus and the player have signed a five year contract of employment until 30 June 2023."

In a very short statement, the Spanish club confirmed that Cancelo had completed his transfer, which was agreed on earlier this week, following weeks of negotiation.

"Valencia CF has reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the transfer of defender Joao Cancelo to the Italian club," read the statement.

"Valencia wants to wish the best of luck to the Portuguese international in this new stage in his career."

Cancelo impressed last season on loan at Inter and I Nerazzurri had hoped to bring him to the San Siro permanently, but they were unwilling to pay the asking price.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)