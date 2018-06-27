Jurgen Klopp 'Obsessed' With Real Madrid Star and Willing to Make Third Huge Offer

Jurgen Klopp is looking for a new attacker to join his dynamic lineup, and is reportedly set to make an offer for Real Madrid wonderkid Marco Asensio.

Spanish outlet Telemadrid are reporting that Asensio is an "obsession of Klopp", and the German manager is prepared to make another offer for the player, who he has attempted to sign on two occasions in the past.

Telemadrid's report discusses a €50m bid for Asensio in 2017, which was obviously rejected by Real Madrid. Since Liverpool sold Brazilian attacker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, Klopp is looking to add some more attacking flair to his team, and believes that Asensio is the right man.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Following this €50m offer, Telemadrid claim Liverpool submitted a second offer of €150m, but Real Madrid were not interested in selling Asensio. The 22-year-old is under contract in Madrid until 2023, and has a release clause of €700m, meaning the Champions League winners have no obvious reason to sell Asensio.





Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay up to €180m to secure Asensio's services, and the Spanish side may be required to do business with Liverpool if they want to secure at least one of their reported transfer targets.





Links with the likes of Neymar and Eden Hazard refuse to disappear, meaning Real Madrid may need to raise a large amount of funds.

Liverpool's interest in Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir was well reported, with the club failing to finalise a deal for the Frenchman. Since then, Klopp has reportedly turned his attention to the Real Madrid man.

Asensio has enjoyed a positive campaign with Real Madrid. He made 32 appearances in La Liga, including 19 as a starter. He completed 90 minutes on 12 occasions as he competed with the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and Lucas Vazquez for minutes.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

He scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, as well as assisting a further six for his teammates. He is viewed by many as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, meaning any offer for Asensio will have to be a huge one.