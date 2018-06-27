Juventus Legend Claudio Marchisio Shoots Down Exit Rumours and is Hopeful of Staying With the Club

Claudio Marchisio admits that he is hopeful of remaining at Juventus for next season, despite not yet having held talks with the Turin club.

The midfielder has spent his whole career at Juventus, save for a short loan spell at Empoli. The Italian midfielder emerged through the Juventus youth system playing as a forward, modelling himself after his childhood hero Alessandro Del Piero, but his career progression vastly accelerated when he was switched to a deeper midfield role.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

But despite his undoubted talents, injuries have prevented Marchisio developing into one of the world's best midfielders that he once looked to become and the midfielder's time at Juventus now looks in jeopardy. Miralem Pjanić, Rodrigo Bentancur, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and recent arrival Emre Can are all currently ahead of Marchisio in the Juventus pecking order.

Marchisio, however, remains hopeful that his boyhood club remain in need of his services. Speaking to SportMediaset, Marchisio said: “I want to play here and I want to stay at Juventus.





“There’s been no contact with other teams, nothing concrete. We haven’t talked to Juventus, we’ll do it in July after the holidays, but I’m optimistic," he continued.

“I hope to stay, we’ll see.”

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Marchisio's most likely destination is the MLS, with New York Red Bulls interested in securing the Italian. Having made just ten appearance in the Serie A last season it looks unlikely that a potential suitor could be found elsewhere in Europe, and America may be his only option should the Italian giants not wish to extend the Juventus stalwarts time at the club.