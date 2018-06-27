Lionel Messi Admits 'Amazing' Rojo Winner Was One of the Most Joyous Experiences of His Care

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Argentina hero Lionel Messi has admitted that he's never experienced as much joy in celebrating a goal as he did with Marcos Rojo's 85th minute winner against Nigeria on Tuesday night. 

The victory saw Argentina progress into the World Cup round of 16, and La Albiceleste looked a completely different team to the one which started the tournament two weeks ago.

Messi's opener after only 17 minutes made it seem as though Argentina would enjoy an easy night against their African opponents. However, an equaliser early on in the second half made for a very tense close to the match.

In the end, it was Rojo who found the winner in the most unlikely of situations. A weak footed volley from the Manchester United centre half nestled perfeclty into the bottom right corner from a cross from the right hand side, with only five minutes left to go.

While many were in complete disbelief at the finishing prowess they'd just witnessed, Messi jumped straight onto Rojo's back in unprecedented delight. And now, he's explained that he's never felt an emotion like it whilst celebrating.

"Did you ever experience such joy as with Marcos' goal?" Messi was asked in his Budweiser man of the match interview after the game.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"No, to be honest it was amazing because we'd suffered so much in the past few days," began Messi, discussing the emotions of Rojo's late winner.

"It was unfair for us to be left out at the group phase after how much we've fought. The team's sacrifice from day one. It was unfair for us to leave so soon."

Argentina now meet France in the next stage of the competition. While by no means have either team hit the heights expected of them yet this summer, Messi and co will be confident of success following their improved performance on Tuesday.

