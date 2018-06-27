Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd Tipped to Enter Shock Battle to Sign Tottenham Star After the World Cup

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly monitoring the movements of Tottenham winger Son Heung-min. 

The South Korean is one of the Premier League's most highly rated wide men at present, and reports are surfacing, claiming that he's looking for a move in order to take the next step in his career.

Son is one of the more quiet stars of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side. While the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli all find themselves spread across the back pages of the papers, Son goes comparatively unnoticed.

However, that doesn't mean that his worth is not seen by both Tottenham fans and the club. Pochettino values Son as one of his biggest stars despite the lack of media attention that goes with it, but he could well be on the move this summer.

According to German outlet Sport 1, Son is looking to leave the club this summer, and wants to move on to bigger and better things - and potentially win a trophy. However, if any team is to earn his signature, they will be looking to have to shell out around £61m for the 25-year-old.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal, United and Liverpool are all keen on the South Korean, and any of the sides could make a move for the pacy winger.

However, while the rumour mill continues to churn out new information, Son will be fully focused on the World Cup.

The odds are stacked heavily against them, but if Korea can overcome an under performing German side 2-0, and if Mexico can beat Sweden on Wednesday afternoon, the Asian outfit will progress to the Round of 16.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

It's a big ask, but if there was any stage to do it on...

