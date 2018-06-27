Liverpool Turn Down Chance to Sign Bundesliga Starlet Due to Reportedly Excessive Wage Demands

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Liverpool have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Germany international Max Meyer on a free transfer due to his excessive wage demands.

The talented midfielder appeared 24 times for Schalke in the 2017/18 Bundesliga season, and his performances were impressive enough to garner some interest from Liverpool. 

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The Reds, who have already purchased Fabinho and Naby Keita this summer, were reportedly looking at Meyer as another midfield option ahead of their upcoming Premier League campaign.

But a report from German outlet Bild, via Get German Football News has stated that Liverpool are having to pass up on the opportunity to sign the 22-year-old on a free, due to his wage demands. 

It's understood that Meyer is looking for yearly wages somewhere in the region of €3-€5m, a figure which appears to have forced the Merseyside club away from the German giants.

It's these wage demands that have also reportedly meant that ArsenalAtletico Madrid and Fenerbahce have turned down the chance to sign the highly rated youngster. Marseille appear to be the only club remaining in the running, with the French side happy to meet the player's wage demands. Meyer's agent also has ties to Marseille, meaning a switch looks likely with initial talks having already taken place.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Whilst missing out on Meyer isn't ideal for the Reds, the club will be pleased with their business thus far. The acquisitions of Fabinho and Naby Keita mean the club is in an excellent position for the upcoming season.

