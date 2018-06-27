How to Watch Mexico vs. Sweden: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Mexico vs. Sweden in the World Cup group stage on Wednesday, June 27.

By Scooby Axson
June 27, 2018

Mexico has two wins in two matches at the World Cup, but it still must get a result vs. Sweden when they meet on Wednesday to stave off the possibility of not going through.

Mexico needs needs just a draw against Sweden to keep control of its own destiny and advance. A loss would open the door for Germany and Sweden to unseat El Tri via tiebreaker and send Juan Carlos Osorio's side home despite its six points.

Sweden enters the with three points and will be kicking itself for not having a point more after letting a draw vs. Germany slip away. It remains alive for the knockout stage, though it will likely need a win and some help to ensure it goes through.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

