Mexico has two wins in two matches at the World Cup, but it still must get a result vs. Sweden when they meet on Wednesday to stave off the possibility of not going through.

Mexico needs needs just a draw against Sweden to keep control of its own destiny and advance. A loss would open the door for Germany and Sweden to unseat El Tri via tiebreaker and send Juan Carlos Osorio's side home despite its six points.

Sweden enters the with three points and will be kicking itself for not having a point more after letting a draw vs. Germany slip away. It remains alive for the knockout stage, though it will likely need a win and some help to ensure it goes through.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

