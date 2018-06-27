New Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Eyes Move for Real Madrid Star Lucas Vazquez as Summer Rebuild Begins

Arsenal are reported to be chasing the signature of Real Madrid starlet Lucas Vazquez.

A report that has emerged has confirmed details of a possible £130,000-a-week contract for the Spaniard at the Emirates next season, but it is suggested that Los Blancos will be reluctant to sell one of their prized assets.

Okdiario (via Sportlens) report that new Arsenal manager Unai Emery would be very keen on bringing his fellow countryman to north London as he looks to build a squad that is capable of challenging for honours next season.

Vazquez is a shining example of Real Madrid’s youth setup, spending time with the club’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams before forcing his way into the Real Madrid squad.

He had a loan spell at Espanyol in 2014 before returning to Madrid, and has made 136 appearances, scoring 16 goals in the process.

His performances over the years have earned him call-ups to Spain’s 2016 European Championship squad and is currently out in Russia for the World Cup.

It is expected to be a busy summer for Gunners with a large amount of transfer activity is expected to take place, Vazquez is rumoured to join up with Emery amongst the likes of Ever Banega, Aleksandr Golovin and Steven N’Zonzi, who have also been linked with a move in recent weeks