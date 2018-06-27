PSG Star Eyes Exit as Bidding War Between Man Utd, Barcelona & Juventus Could Be Set to Begin

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

According to Calciomercato Paris Saint Germain central midfielder, Marco Verratti could be set to quit the Parc Des Princes this season. The player has garnered the interest of several clubs across Europe’s top leagues including Manchester UnitedBarcelona and Juventus.

Verratti has spent six years at PSG since joining from his boyhood club Pescara in 2012. The Italian has been a regular in the first team, making 239 appearances for the club in all competitions and picking up 18 major honours.

PSG had not planned to sell the man this summer, but it is understood that the player is eager for a new challenge elsewhere. Verratti was also allegedly unimpressed after his meeting with new manager Thomas Tuchel, which has cemented his decision to leave the club.

Manchester United were tracking the player but are thought to have cooled their interest as Verratti reportedly doesn't want a move to the Premier League. PSG are expected to have a significant say in the player's destination though, and will look to get the best possible deal for their man.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The French champions have identified Paul Pogba as the ideal replacement with the Frenchman having received mixed views on his time at Old Trafford. Some reports suggest PSG will offer Verratti plus cash for Pogba which could force the player’s hand.

Verratti does have suitors in La Liga and Serie A which are his preferred destinations, with Barcelona and Juventus the two front-runners for his signature. Verratti is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, who is believed to have already approached Barcelona and Real Madrid over a deal for his client. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)