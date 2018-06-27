Shin Taeyong Feeling 'A Little Empty' Despite Guiding South Korea to Famous Victory Against Germany

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Shin Taeyong may have just picked up the greatest victory of his career after guiding South Korea to a victory over the World Champions Germany. They entered the day with an outside chance of qualifying as their group was tightly poised for a final round of fixtures. 

Both sides needed a victory to secure passage to the next round but it was a game that lacked quality at key moments. Sweden stormed to a 3-0 victory in the other tie to see them through and put all the pressure on the Germans. 

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Taeyong's side then added insult to injury with two late goals sealing victory for them in an embarrassing day for the World Champions. That Sweden result also meant South Korea could no longer advance though and added a bitter undertone to a fantastic day for the Asian nation. 

Taeyong was quoted by FIFA after the match as saying: "I feel great but at the same time I feel a little bit empty, so I feel a little bit ambivalent."

"Yesterday we said there was only a one per cent chance and so I told my players it really was a last-ditch effort for them and I told them that they had to fight until the end." He added. 

Taesong admitted no one was giving them a chance in this game but he feels that played directly into his gameplan.

The manager finished by saying: "Germany are the defending champions and No1 in the FIFA Ranking, so I thought about what mistakes Germany might make because they probably felt they would be able to beat us – that’s what everybody thought. 

"I thought we could use that as a reverse strategy and that has really hit the nail on the head."

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Taeyong may be left with a sour feeling but this will surely be a victory his players and the fans will remember for a long time.   

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)