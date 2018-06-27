How to Watch South Korea vs Germany: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch South Korea vs. Germany in the World Cup group stage on Wednesday, June 27.

By Julia Poe
June 27, 2018

Germany saved its World Cup life its last time out, and now it will look to secure its place in the knockout stage with its new-found life. 

The defending World Cup champion needed a 95th-minute goal from Toni Kroos to take down Sweden and move in position to advance, but it must still get a result against South Korea to continue its run. Depending on what happens in Mexico and Sweden's simultaneous group finale, a draw could be enough, but a victory is the surest way to a knockout berth.

South Korea is not technically eliminated yet, though it has the longest odds in Group F and must beat Germany while Mexico beats Sweden all while making up the requisite goal differential to win the tiebreaker.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

