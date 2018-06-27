Germany saved its World Cup life its last time out, and now it will look to secure its place in the knockout stage with its new-found life.

The defending World Cup champion needed a 95th-minute goal from Toni Kroos to take down Sweden and move in position to advance, but it must still get a result against South Korea to continue its run. Depending on what happens in Mexico and Sweden's simultaneous group finale, a draw could be enough, but a victory is the surest way to a knockout berth.

South Korea is not technically eliminated yet, though it has the longest odds in Group F and must beat Germany while Mexico beats Sweden all while making up the requisite goal differential to win the tiebreaker.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, NBC Universo

