Southampton Reportedly Eye £15m Move for Manchester City Goalkeeper Angus Gunn

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn could be set to sign for Premier League rivals Southampton - who are rumoured to be discussing a £15m deal for the shot-stopper.

Gunn spent last season on loan at Championship side Norwich City, and he impressed at the Canaries helping them finish 14th. However, now the 22-year-old is desperate for some first team action in the top-flight.

Current club Manchester City are happy to let the 'keeper leave, with Claudio Bravo and Ederson ahead of Gunn in the pecking order at the Etihad.

With City seemingly happy to see Gunn leave, Southampton have turned their heads towards the England Under-21 international. Goal have reported that a deal in the region of £15m is being discussed between City and the Saints.

Southampton 'keeper Alex McCarthy was recently linked away with a move to Tottenham, but the 28-year-old has pledged his alliance to the Saints signing a new four-year deal with the club. It seems like Mark Hughes is searching for another back-up shot-stopper with Gunn being pinpointed as a perfect signing.

The interest from Southampton has also looked to have killed any hopes Leeds United had on signing Gunn on loan. Marcelo Bielsa's arrival raised rumours that Leeds could be in the hunt to sign the City 'keeper on loan, but this now looks unlikely with the Saints now in pole position for the shot-stopper.

Premier League rivals Leicester City are also rumoured to be interested in Gunn, but it's understood that Southampton are the more likely side to sign the 22-year-old.