How to Watch Switzerland vs. Costa Rica: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Switzerland vs. Costa Rica in the World Cup group stage on Wednesday, June 27.

By Ben Ladner
June 27, 2018

With a berth in the knockout stage of the World Cup on the line, Switzerland will take on Costa Rica Wednesday afternoon in their final match of Group E play. While Costa Rica has been eliminated from contention, it can still play spoiler with Switzerland not yet locked into the next round. 

Switzerland, currently second in Group E with four points and a plus-1 goal differential, can advance with a win or draw, as Brazil and Serbia cannot both reach five points. If Switzerland loses, it will need help from the simultaneous Brazil-Serbia match to qualify for the knockout phase, and could get into some tricky tiebreaking scenarios

Should Switzerland advance past the group stage, it will be the country's fifth time playing in the knockout phase. Switzerland has never made it past the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up here for a free, seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

