Twitter Explodes as Germany Collapse to Crash Out of the 2018 World Cup in the Group Stage

Germany are out of the World Cup at the group stage. Germany have never been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage before. Germany won the World Cup four years ago. South Korea scored TWICE in injury time - one offside call overturned by VAR - to confirm Joachim Löw and co's plane tickets home.

Normally, I'd try to arrange this in some kind of chronological order - to tell some kind of story. But everything exploded in about two minutes at the end, so this is going to reflect that.

Germany are out of the World Cup at the group stage for the first time ever, and Thomas Muller describes the state of the country pic.twitter.com/J11EWi81jk — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) June 27, 2018

Just don't mention the VAR. I did once, but I think I got away with it. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 27, 2018

If only there was a German word to describe the pleasure I feel at another’s misfortune 🤔 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 27, 2018

Say what you like about Germany.



That's it. Say what you like about Germany. — Steven Chicken (@StevenChicken) June 27, 2018

🇫🇷 98: #FRA win World Cup

🇫🇷 02: France exit the group stages



🇮🇹 06: #ITA win World Cup

🇮🇹 10: Italy exit the group stages



🇪🇸 10: #ESP win World Cup

🇪🇸 14: Spain exit the group stages



🇩🇪 14: #GER win World Cup

🇩🇪 18: Germany exit the group stages



SCENES! 👀 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 27, 2018

This lad, from exactly one week ago, looks very silly and should feel bad.

Unpopular opinion a couple of days ago but soon to be popular: this is the worst World Cup of all time. — Evan Fanning (@evanfanning) June 20, 2018

Complete list of World Cups featuring both England & Germany where England will have played more games than Germany:



2018 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) June 27, 2018

Northing beats a World Cup for stories. A series finale every week. pic.twitter.com/goRG3WuxuZ — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 27, 2018

VARsprung durch technik! — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 27, 2018

Oh, and Manuel Neuer decided to leave his goal and play in midfield after the first goal went in. Did I mention that?

Manuel Neuer, you mad, mad bastard! — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) June 27, 2018

Neuer is so in his own head 😂 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 27, 2018

Neuer literally playing in midfield now. Greatest World Cup ever. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) June 27, 2018

Huh. Löw *did* tear them apart — Jack Lang (@jacklang) June 27, 2018

But of course, the biggest takeaway...