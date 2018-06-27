West Ham Target Likely to Reject London Stadium Move for Champions League Football

Ivorian midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has reportedly admitted that he desperately wants to play Champions League football next season, casting doubt over a potential move to either West Ham United or Chelsea.

The claims come from Get French Football News, who say that Seri will consider other opportunities first, and will only consider a move to West Ham if every other option disappears.

Re: Jean-Michaël Seri & West Ham | Player wants Champions' League football at all costs - very unlikely that he would join the Hammers this summer; if he does, it'll be towards the end of the window if other opportunities dry up. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 24, 2018

Seri has also attracted interest from Italian side Napoli, who will be playing in the Champions League next season. There have been multiple reports that Napoli have already held preliminary discussions about a transfer.

Chelsea are also reportedly keen on Seri but, like West Ham, do not have the allure of Champions League football next season. Chelsea's disappointing campaign culminated in a fifth placed finish in the Premier League, meaning the Blues can only offer Europa League football.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

The report from Get French Football News seems to suggest that Napoli would be the player's preferred destination, whilst West Ham would be his final choice.

Seri currently plays his club football from French side OGC Nice, who missed out on securing Europa League football as they finished in eighth place in Ligue 1. After finishing third in the previous season, Nice will be disappointed to have fallen down the table.

Nice were involved in the Europa League last season, as they were defeated by Napoli in the Champions League play off. It appears as though Seri is keen to join a side who could offer regular Champions League football.

Seri made 43 appearances for Nice last season, assisting ten goals and scoring two himself. A defensive minded centre midfielder, Seri was regularly deployed in the heart of Nice's midfield, allowing him to get forward and score. However, he was equally capable of playing in a deeper role, focusing on recovering possession and playing long passes up to his attackers.