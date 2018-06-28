Arsenal Look to Real Betis Youngster as Potential Replacement for Defender Nacho Monreal

June 28, 2018

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move for Real Betis youngster Junior Firpo. The 21-year-old hugely impressed over in Spain last season and Unai Emery could be looking at him as a potential replacement for veteran defender Nacho Monreal.

He didn't get much game time last season in what eventually became a stellar breakthrough campaign, but Junior Firpo managed to bag himself two goals and two assists in only 14 La Liga appearances last term.

As a result, the left back looks to have peaked the interest of the Gunners, who could well be losing Nacho Monreal this summer. According to AS, Betis have been scared into offering the full back (who can also fill in at the heart of defence) a new contract in order to fend off interest.

The player's current deal is believed to include a measly £22m release clause, which, in today's market, could prove to be absolute peanuts if Firpo goes on to achieve greatness at the Emirates.

Unsurprisingly, these reports emerge at the same time as Monreal is being linked with a move away from the club. The Spaniard enjoyed a strong season with Arsenal last term, managing to find the back of the net on six occasions.

However, Monreal is no spring chicken, and the 32-year-old has one year left on his deal at Arsenal. Daily Star claim that a return to La Liga could be on for Monreal, and a younger replacement wouldn't be a silly move from Unai Emery.

There is no word on how Firpo feels about Arsenal's interest. 

