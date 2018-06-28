Arsenal Set Sights on Mexican World Cup Ace as Deal for Sampdoria Powerhouse Edges Closer

Arsenal are believed to be pondering a move for Mexico and Porto midfielder Héctor Herrera, while ongoing discussions over a deal to sign Sampdoria defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira look to be edging towards a final decision.





According to the Mirror, Gunners boss Unai Emery has been highly impressed by Herrera's high octane displays in midfield for Mexico so far during the 2018 World Cup, and is eager to add him to his side as he looks to overhaul his options in the middle of the park. Porto could let the 28-year-old go for as little as £15m, meaning interest in his services could be considerable.

With Jack Wilshere set to leave the club on a free transfer, Emery is determined to bolster his midfield options, and could well look to bring in both Herrera and Torreira. The latter has also had an impressive World Cup thus far, bossing the midfield during his most recent display against host nation Russia - a game his side won 3-0 to top their group with ease.

Torreira plays in the defensive midfield position, and while he may be highly competent in tackling and retrieving possession, he is also an excellent passer of the ball, and can provide the Gunners with a new means of creativity. Herrera is more of a box-to-box midfielder, and is renowned for his tenacious, high energy approach to the game.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see their side push for glory next season, having failed to qualify for the Champions League for the last two seasons running. New boss Emery is likely to make wholesale changes at the club, as he looks to put his own stamp on the team following the end of Arsène Wenger's 22 year reign as manager.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Gunners are also believed to be carefully monitoring Real Betis prodigy Junior Firpo, as they look for a replacement for Nacho Monreal. The 22-year-old is a highly versatile player, capable of playing at left-back, centre-back, or further up the pitch on the wing. The Dominican dynamo is a highly rated prospect, and is thought to have a release clause of £22m.