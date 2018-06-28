Barcelona Ace Rafinha's Agent Claims Star Has Had Many Offers as Inter Pull Out of Permanent Deal

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Barcelona ace Rafinha's agent (and father) has claimed that a number of sides from across Europe's elite leagues have made enquiries about his client, despite Inter rejecting the option to sign their loanee on a permanent deal at the end of last season.

According to Football Italia, Inter turned down the opportunity to bring the 25-year-old in on a €35m permanent deal, after he made just 12 starts in the league last season. With the clause now expired, Rafinha's agent has claimed that he will be evaluating his options, stating: "We couldn’t afford to wait any longer (for Inter), now it’s only right for us to look around.

"He loved it at Inter, he adapted immediately and the fans took to him with affection and enthusiasm. Unfortunately we’ve had no signals from the club. It’s a shame, because it would’ve been a chance to play for Inter in Europe after conquering it on the pitch. The agreement with Barça expired on June 5."

"My son would go back even now, but it’s been too long. If they’d wanted to take it seriously they would have moved with conviction. Now it’s important to choose someone else. We’re evaluating, the phone is ringing. There have been requests from La Liga, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga".


It is unclear which sides may have made their interest in Rafinha known, and it could be the case that his agent is looking to actively drum up interest in the former two-time La Liga winner in order to aid his exit from Barcelona. Having seen his career stagnate in recent years, the tenacious midfielder will be eager to get himself back on track with a new fresh start.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In other news, Barcelona are rumoured to be preparing to join Manchester United and Juventus in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. The Italian international is believed to be eager for a new challenge, and could find himself surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes if PSG are able to sign their top target N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)