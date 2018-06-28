Crystal Palace's Hopes of Signing Ligue 1 Goalkeeper Given a Massive Boost Following Positive Talks

Crystal Palace could be close to completing the signing of Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont after the 19-year-old sat down for talks with the Premier League club recently.

According to French outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), the young goalkeeper spoke to Crystal Palace weeks ago and is keen on a move to the club.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

Toulouse are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and Lafont's playing time at the club could be at risk, despite the teenager playing in every one of his side's league matches last season.

The French side have earmarked Dijon stopper Baptiste Reynet as their new number one as they look to add experience to their squad. The 27-year-old is expected to have his medical with Toulouse imminently, placing Lafont's future at the club in immediate jeopardy.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

L'Equipe have also reported that teams from across Europe such as PSV Eindhoven and Fiorentina are interested in signing Lafont, meaning Palace could face stiff competition for the goalkeeper's signature.

Lafont signed his first professional contract with Toulouse in 2015 and made his debut in December of that year while aged just 16, making him the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear in Ligue 1. The goalkeeper has also represented France at a number of youth levels as far as the Under-20 squad.

Crystal Palace are looking to build for the future after Roy Hodgson took the Eagles from bottom of the Premier League table to 11th place by the end of the season.

With Julian Speroni now 39 years of age and Wayne Hennessey unable to secure his place as first-choice goalkeeper, there is a potential chance for Lafont to earn the number one jersey despite his young age.