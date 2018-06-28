With a spot in the knockout round already cemented, England and Belgium will face off in the final round of group play on Thursday to secure the top place in Group G.

Given how the rest of the tournament field has played out, finishing in second may be more advantageous. The winner enters the side of the bracket that already features France, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, while the loser goes into the half with Spain, Croatia, Russia, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland.

Both teams clinched their place in the knockout stage by beating Panama and Tunisia in their opening matches.

Romelu Lukaku is likely to miss the match for Belgium, which has stated it will rest a number of regulars. That could give England's Harry Kane an opportunity to extend his lead in the Golden Boot race, with the Tottenham star on five goals, while Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored four apiece.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

