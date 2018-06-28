James Rodríguez Forced Off With Injury Just 30 Minutes Into Colombia's Crucial World Cup Decider

James Rodríguez has been forced off the field during Colombia's World Cup group game with Senegal due to a suspected injury.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner went to ground early in the first half before abjectly walking off the field and down the tunnel on the half hour mark; a potentially massive blow to Colombia's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The #WorldCup nightmare continues for Bayern players as James Rodríguez is forced off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/JfQQNYSxS9 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 28, 2018

Rodríguez had suffered a calf injury in training in the build-up to the South American side's opening game in Russia which resulted in a substitute appearance against Japan, before he started the win victory over Poland.

And whilst it remains unclear if it is a recurrence of the same injury, Rodríguez's dejected body language indicated that his future participation in the tournament is in serious jeopardy; should Colombia qualify for the last 16.

He was consoled by both his teammates and the opposition as he made his way to the touchline, before being replaced by Luis Muriel.





The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, has been directly involved in 10 of Colombia's last 14 World Cup goals and Colombia face an uphill battle without him, after managing just one shot on target in the opening half.

Colombia started the day in third position in Group H, requiring a win over Senegal to secure their passage to the knockout rounds.