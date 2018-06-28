Juventus Prepared to Let Anthony Martial's Man Utd Contract Run Down as Bianconeri Bide Their Time

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Juventus have earmarked Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as a potential signing but are willing to wait a year until the French striker's contract expires before making their move.

Martial looks almost certain to leave Old Trafford this summer after the forward's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho suffered a breakdown over his lack of playing time last season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to Tutto Sport, Juventus are one of several clubs interested in signing Martial but may be put off by the transfer fee, with United unlikely to allow the player to leave for any small fee.

However, with the price tag slapped on Martial preventing any other sides from making a bid for the player so far, Juventus are prepared to wait another year until the French international's contract at United expires before signing him on a free transfer.

The move would echo the manner in which the Bianconeri signed midfielder Emre Can from Liverpool this summer, waiting for the German player's contract to expire after having a €35m bid rejected last year.


Tutto Sport also claim that Juventus are looking at Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and Internazionale's Mauro Icardi as alternatives to boost their attack, as they consider moving on Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2015 for a fee of £38m, potentially rising to £56m with add-ons. The striker, who can also play on the wing, has scored 36 goals in his three seasons at the club but now looks all but certain to be playing elsewhere next season after his lack of playing time saw him left out of France's World Cup squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)