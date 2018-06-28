Juventus Prepared to Let Anthony Martial's Man Utd Contract Run Down as Bianconeri Bide Their Time

Juventus have earmarked Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as a potential signing but are willing to wait a year until the French striker's contract expires before making their move.

Martial looks almost certain to leave Old Trafford this summer after the forward's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho suffered a breakdown over his lack of playing time last season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to Tutto Sport, Juventus are one of several clubs interested in signing Martial but may be put off by the transfer fee, with United unlikely to allow the player to leave for any small fee.

However, with the price tag slapped on Martial preventing any other sides from making a bid for the player so far, Juventus are prepared to wait another year until the French international's contract at United expires before signing him on a free transfer.

The move would echo the manner in which the Bianconeri signed midfielder Emre Can from Liverpool this summer, waiting for the German player's contract to expire after having a €35m bid rejected last year.





Tutto Sport also claim that Juventus are looking at Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and Internazionale's Mauro Icardi as alternatives to boost their attack, as they consider moving on Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2015 for a fee of £38m, potentially rising to £56m with add-ons. The striker, who can also play on the wing, has scored 36 goals in his three seasons at the club but now looks all but certain to be playing elsewhere next season after his lack of playing time saw him left out of France's World Cup squad.