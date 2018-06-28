Mexico Boss Juan Carlos Osorio 'Hurt' By Sweden Defeat Despite Last 16 Qualification

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has admitted that he 'wasn't happy' with his side's performance against Sweden on Wednesday despite the fact El Tri qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup this summer.

Goals from defenders Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist put the Swedes into a comfortable position, before Edson Álvarez's own goal compiled even more misery onto the Mexican side in a result which could have put their place in the World Cup at risk.

Fortunately for the Central Americans, the result in Group F between South Korea and reigning champions Germany ensured that Mexico would set up a last 16 match against Brazil.

"First of all I have to say that we qualified because we beat Germany and Korea," Osorio said after the match, quoted by Sky Sports.

"However, I am very hurt. We didn't succeed in our penetration in the last third. We allowed them to score three goals which is too many. I wasn't happy with the way we defended but that's a learning curve for me."

The likes of Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernández were well off the pace against Sweden, but goals from South Korea's Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min against Germany ensured that El Tri have reached the knockout stages of the competition.