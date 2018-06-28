Mladen Krstajic Admits Serbia Couldn't Match 'Football Powerhouse' Brazil Following 2-0 Defeat

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic admitted his side couldn't compete with a 'footballing powerhouse' after his side were dumped out of the World Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Brazil.

Knowing a win would've confirmed their place in the last 16 for the first time in their current guise, goals either side of half time from Paulinho and Thiago Silva meant Serbia had to settle for third place in Group E.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

In the wake of the defeat to the five-time World Cup winners, Krstajic acknowledged post-match 

that his team were punished for having to open up against a side with the talent that Brazil possess. 

As quoted by ESPN, Krstajic said: "We went out to win against a powerhouse in modern football and we came up short. I congratulate my players for their brave efforts, their attitude to the badge and the jersey.

"We pressed high and in the second half we tried to take risks...But it's very difficult to play such an open game against such a football powerhouse like Brazil. 

"That's how it goes in football. We had to up our game. We took more risks in the second half. We had our chances but we were punished."

Despite the premature exit from the World Cup, Krstajic was immensely proud of his side's efforts in Russia, who were competing in the tournament for the first time since 2010.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Krstajic continued, stating: "The players gave their all. We came to the World Cup to show our true colours after eight years of missing out on major tournaments. We can be very satisfied with our performance."

Now out the World Cup, Serbia's attention will turn to qualifying for Euro 2020, bidding to appear at the European Championships for the first time since 2000, when they competed as part of the now defunct FR Yugoslavia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)