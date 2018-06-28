Panama and Tunisia will be going home after their World Cup group finale, but they'll both look to do so on a high note.

Both sides have fallen to Group G favorites England and Belgium in Russia, getting eliminated after two matches in the process. Even in a losing effort, the World Cup has been historic for Panama, which scored the first goal in its nation's history on this stage in a 6-1 loss to England. A win or draw would secure the nation's first points on it.

In Los Canaleros' way is Tunisia, which fell to England in heartbreaking fashion in its opener and is eyeing its first World Cup win since 1978 after 0-2-1 group showings in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh here for most recent updates).

For updates on the other simultaneous finale in Group G between England and Belgium, read on here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

PANAMA

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucarest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco)

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitaro), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent)

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo Fabril), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato)

Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez

TUNISIA

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Gent), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes)

Manager: Nabil Maaloul