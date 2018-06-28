LIVE: England, Belgium to Decide Top Spot in World Cup Group G

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as England meets Belgium in the World Cup group stage.

By Avi Creditor
June 28, 2018

England and Belgium are both assured of places in the World Cup knockout stage following wins over Panama and Tunisia, but their paths to the final will be determined when they meet in what could be a very unusual group finale.

The winner of the group will arguably have a much more difficult knockout path, with Brazil, France, Argentina, Portugal, Uruguay and Mexico waiting on that half of the bracket. The loser, conversely, goes to a side that features Spain, Croatia, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and host Russia. With losing not necessarily a negative and the match an opportunity to rest some players and protect others carrying yellow cards, both sides could take unique approaches to what is typically a more high-stakes environment.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh here for most recent updates).

For updates from the other simultaneous Group G finale between Panama and Tunisia, read on here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Manager: Roberto Martinez

More Soccer

