Real Madrid Reportedly Have 'No Plans' to Let Marco Asensio Leave Despite Liverpool Interest

June 28, 2018

Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit for Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio. The 22-year-old is believed to be unhappy at Los Blancos, and after more game time. However, the club refuse to let him leave this summer.

Asensio's incredible rise to the top seemed to simmer down a little last season. As Madrid struggled to perform in the league, few took notice of the young Spaniard, who was stuck playing second fiddle for most of the campaign to Isco.

This brought about many a rumour, and one that's been persistent over the last week or so is that Liverpool are interested in taking the midfielder to Anfield - and would even shell out an incredible £158m attacker.

However, according to a report in AS, Madrid have no intention of letting Asensio leave; nor does the player himself have any desire to depart the club.

Asensio is determined to stay at the Bernabeu, fight for a place and become a sensation at the club. With a contract until 2023 and a release clause of an incredible €700m, Asensio certainly looks to be going nowhere this summer.

This will come as frustration to Jurgen Klopp, who has been after a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho since he lost the Brazilian back in January. Asensio was a speculative target, but the German manager is known for springing surprises in the transfer window.

So far this summer, the Reds have secured the likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita in midfield, but it seems Klopp is still determined to sign one more midfielder before the new Premier League season begins in August.

