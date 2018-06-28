Rio Ferdinand Tweeted Leroy Sane After Germany's Embarrassing FIFA World Cup Exit

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

The footballing world are still reeling from the fact that Germany's World Cup came to an abrupt end following their 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

Confirming their earliest exit from the tournament since 1938, the inquest will begin as to why the 2014 winners performed so poorly in Russia, with the omission of Leroy Sane seen by many as a big factor for their poor tournament; an opinion shared by footballer-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand. 

The defender tweet the 22-year-old following Germany's World Cup exit, describing his absence from the competition as 'crazy'.  

Sane was instrumental to Manchester City's record-breaking success under Pep Guardiola in the 2017/18, helping the club to a Premier League and Carabao Cup double. 

Individually, the statistics proved Sane enjoyed a fabulous season, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions, while his performances won him the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

After earning a place in Low's provisional 30-man squad for Die Mannschaft, it seemed inevitable that Sane would be heading to Russia this summer, which is why it was such a surprise to see him cut from the final squad after a warm-up game against Austria.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

While the former Schalke man has shone in the blue of Manchester City since his arrival to the Premier League side in 2016, the winger has failed to transfer his club form to the international stage.

Sane has registered only one assist for the national team in 12 appearances since his debut in 2015, which was the argument against him taking his place in Low's 23-man squad, although after their limp performances in Group F, perhaps he could've been the injection of life Germany desperately needed. 

