Senegal 0-1 Colombia: Lethal Los Cafeteros Edge Into Last 16 as Cissé's Side Crash Out on Fair Play

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 in their final World Cup group match on Thursday afternoon, which saw Los Cafeteros progress to the last 16, while Senegal crashed out despite a spirited performance.

Senegal were awarded a penalty early on in the match, but the referee changed his decision upon a VAR review of the offending tackle. Colombia took the lead midway through the second half, as Yerry Mina thundered home a header from a set-piece.

Senegal were unable to find an equaliser, and exited the competition due to collecting more yellow cards than Japan during the tournament.

Senegal start the game on the front foot, as they looked to cause problems to the Colombia backline with their robust style of attacking football. The South American side looked to ease their way into the game, and began to string some impressive passing moves together, with Johan Mojica and Juan Cuadrado linking up well in midfield.

After a cagey opening ten minutes, Colombia had the first real chance of note, as Juan Quintero's whipped free kick was parried behind by Senegal stopper Khadim N'Diaye. Senegal then tore apart Colombia's defence, and Sadio Mané was brought down in the box by Davinson Sánchez. However, the referee changed his decision to award a penalty after a VAR review.

Radamel Falcao's blushes were then spared by the offside flag, as his free header resulting from a free kick ballooned over the crossbar from ten yards out. Mané then turned Colombia defender YMina and burst into the penalty area, before passing to Keita Baldé, whose tame shout was easily saved by David Ospina. M'Baye Niang followed up with a similar effort.

Los Cafeteros talisman James Rodríguez then came off with what appeared to be a calf injury, and was visibly upset as he was forced to limp off the field. As half-time approached Senegal were well on top, with Colombia seemingly incapable of holding on to possession - having to rely on set-pieces to cause their opponents any kind of threat.

With Japan and Poland also level (0-0) at the break, the pressure was on for Colombia to score, as they required a win to progress to the last 16. José Pékerman's men looked fired up, and were markedly more energetic as they chased the opening goal. Senegal became increasingly reliant on aggressive play, as Colombia poured forwards in great numbers.





As Poland took a second half lead in their match against Japan, the news began to spread quickly around the stadium, and Colombia's fans began to celebrate, knowing that a point would be enough to secure their progression to the next round if Poland remained in front. The match remained open, however, with the players seemingly unaware of this development.

Falcao then wasted a fine chance to take the lead, as he crashed a header over the crossbar after finding himself unmarked at a corner kick. The Colombians then wildly appealed for a penalty, after goalkeeper N'Diaye made a wild lunge to prevent Luis Muriel having a shot on goal, but crucially the Horoya AC man took the ball before the man.





With Senegal aware that a point would guarantee their progression, regardless of the result between Japan and Poland, the west African side began to shore up their defence - content to sit back and grind out the draw. Colombia then took the lead in the 73rd minute, as Mina powered home a header from a corner to send Los Cafeteros' fans into hysteria.

Senegal came straight back on the attack, knowing that a loss could see them eliminated. Cissé's side tore up the field, and Ismaïla Sarr's close range effort drew a smart stop from Ospina. The Arsenal stopper was then called upon again, as Mina deflected the ball straight at his teammate. Sarr then missed a sitter at the back post, smashing a volley wide.





Cissé's men continued to look threatening, pouring towards the Colombian goal while being roared on by their passionate band of travelling supporters. Colombia managed to hold out for the win, which, due to Japan's 1-0 loss to Poland, saw them top the group, while Senegal were sent home.