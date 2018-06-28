Two of the most entertaining sides battle for what could be just one place in the World Cup knockout stage when Senegal and Colombia meet in a Group H finale on Thursday.

The two sides trail Japan and enter the match knowing that if there's a winner, it will be through, and if there's a draw, Senegal will go through. Should Japan fall to Poland, then a draw would be enough to send both sides through. A Senegal loss that is by fewer goals than a Japan loss would also send the Lions of Teranga to the knockout stage for the first time in 16 years.

Senegal missed an opportuity to win a second straight match when it conceded late to Japan following an impressive opening victory over Poland. Colombia, meanwhile, fell to Japan after Carlos Sanchez's third-minute red card, but it bounced back with a dynamic win over Poland, one that evoked memories of its 2014 World Cup run to the quarterfinals.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SENEGAL

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Stade Rennes), Alfred Gomis (SPAL), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Kara Mbodii (Anderlecht), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Salif Sane (Hannover 98), Moussa Wague (Eupen)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City), Ismaila Sarr (Stade Rennes)

Forwards: Keita Balde (Monaco), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mbaye Niang (Torino), Diafra Sakho (Stade Rennes), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor)

Manager: Aliou Cissé

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Girona), Yerry Mina (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Mónaco), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla)

Manager: Jose Pekerman