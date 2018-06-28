LIVE: Senegal, Colombia Battle for Knockout Stage Place in World Cup

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Senegal meets Colombia in the World Cup group stage.

By Avi Creditor
June 28, 2018

Two of the most entertaining sides battle for what could be just one place in the World Cup knockout stage when Senegal and Colombia meet in a Group H finale on Thursday.

The two sides trail Japan and enter the match knowing that if there's a winner, it will be through, and if there's a draw, Senegal will go through. Should Japan fall to Poland, then a draw would be enough to send both sides through. A Senegal loss that is by fewer goals than a Japan loss would also send the Lions of Teranga to the knockout stage for the first time in 16 years.

Senegal missed an opportuity to win a second straight match when it conceded late to Japan following an impressive opening victory over Poland. Colombia, meanwhile, fell to Japan after Carlos Sanchez's third-minute red card, but it bounced back with a dynamic win over Poland, one that evoked memories of its 2014 World Cup run to the quarterfinals.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh here for most recent updates).

For updates from the other simultaneous Group H finale between Japan and Poland, read on here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SENEGAL

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Stade Rennes), Alfred Gomis (SPAL), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Kara Mbodii (Anderlecht), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Salif Sane (Hannover 98), Moussa Wague (Eupen)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City), Ismaila Sarr (Stade Rennes)

Forwards: Keita Balde (Monaco), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mbaye Niang (Torino), Diafra Sakho (Stade Rennes), Moussa Sow (Bursaspor)

Manager: Aliou Cissé

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Girona), Yerry Mina (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Mónaco), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla)

Manager: Jose Pekerman

