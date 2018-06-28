Sporting CP's Crisis Worsens After Club Sack Sinisa Mihajlovic After Only 9 Days as Manager

Sporting CP have sacked Sinisa Mihajlovic after only nine days as manager in what is the latest incident in the club's recent crisis.

As reported by The Guardian, Mihajlovic had been given a three-year contract by then president Bruno de Carvalho, who was voted out of the club on Sunday after 71 percent of paying members wanted him out of the club, with the former AC Milan boss following suit on Wednesday evening.

Sporting crisis deepens as coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is sacked nine days after appointment https://t.co/qHW9PFoAqu — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 28, 2018

In a recent statement made by the club's new president, Jose Sousa Cintra, he said: "Sporting have decided to end Mihajlovic’s probationary period and cancel his contract. We will quickly seek a new coach, who should be presented by Monday."

News of Mihajlovic's departure is the latest episode in the bizarre recent history of the Lisbon-based side. After a Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid in April, De Carvalho tweeted harsh criticism of the players, suspending 19 of them after the players responded, before reversing his decision days later.

Things wouldn't stop there as the club's training ground was attacked by 50 fans days before a shock 2-1 defeat in the Portuguese Cup final to Aves. Sporting would finish the Portuguese League season in 3rd place, missing out on Champions League qualification.

As a result of recent events, nine first team players at Sporting CP cancelled their contracts at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, including Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Fernandes and Bruno Fernandes, all of whom are with Portugal's World Cup squad in Russia.

With a replacement for Mihajlovic set to be announced on Monday, according to the club's hierarchy, the new man in charge will have his work cut out to fix a side who are in dire straits.