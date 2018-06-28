Tite Insists Brazil Will 'Embrace Expectations' After Serbia Win Confirmed Top Spot in Group E

Brazil coach Tite insists his Brazil side will 'embrace expectations' after their 2-0 win against Serbia confirmed top spot in Group E and subsequent place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Knowing a point would've been enough to make it past the group stage, Tite's side made sure they did so as group winners, as goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva either side of half time earned Brazil all three points against a Serbia side who had their own hopes of making the knockout stages.

Now being considered as favourites to win the World Cup following Germany's shock exit at the group stage, Tite admitted post-match that he is only concerned with matters on the pitch.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "We don't live off expectations, we live off reality. This is a team that is growing mentally stronger in the competition and taking the pressure with a good performance on the pitch and a balanced team.

"These are all aspects. You need options, which is important. For example, Marcelo came off two minutes into the game injured. You have to have a strong squad."

With Brazil now the highest ranked team left at the World Cup based of FIFA's World Rankings (2nd), there is a general consensus that the Selecao can win the tournament for the first time since 2002, and Tite believes his side are capable of dealing with those expectations.





He continued, stating: "With bookmakers it is all very random. For us it is about getting stronger and growing. We embrace expectations, but this team has created a high expectation because it did very well during qualifying and in the friendlies.

"We embraced the expectation and I wanted them to play like they played against Croatia and Austria (in friendly matches), but the World Cup brings out different characteristics.There are huge expectations but we are evolving and consolidating."

Next for Brazil, as they eye a sixth World Cup, is a last 16 clash against Mexico, who they face in Samara on Monday.