'Total Shambles!': United Fans React in Anger to Fellaini News as Liverpool Unveil Keita

After a year-long wait, Naby Keita is finally a Liverpool player.
Reds fans rejoiced in seeing their new number 8 in his new colours, adding to the renewed sense of optimism around the club since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
Conversely, however, the deal has left a bad taste in the mouths of Manchester United supporters, as news broke that Marouane Fellaini had signed a new deal at Old Trafford on the same day.
Fellaini made 23 appearances for the club last season, but some fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the two stories, and despite United announcing the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred earlier this month, many feel as if their club is being left behind in the transfer market in the wake of Keita's unveiling at their rivals.
Here's what some United fans had to say on Twitter.
Liverpool signed Naby Keita n Fabinho. My club cant get rid of Darmian and request Fellaini to extend his contract.Banter era still not over.,Total Shambles! It also seems like we will persist with Young n Valencia as our main FBs this season. 🤦♂️#MUFC— Sameep Poudel🇧🇷 (@sameep_mufc) June 27, 2018
Liverpool unveil Keita and Fabinho— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 27, 2018
Arsenal chasing Banega and Torreira
City adding Jorginho to a top class midfield
We beg Fellaini to stay
That is all
Manchester City getting Jorginho, Liverpool getting Fabinho and Keita, Arsenal getting Torreira, Manchester United begging Fellaini to sign a new contract.— Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 27, 2018
This club is finito.
So LFC is announcing Keita on 1st July and we’re announcing Fellaini’s new contract on the same day.Okay!!!! Im done with twitter today.— EmmaRoseBrown (@EmmaRoseBrown4) June 27, 2018
Liverpool have signed Keita and Fabinho and we’re begging Fellaini to stay at our football club😀😀😀😀😀😀— owen (@ow_jo_fe) June 27, 2018
The scousers sign Keita and we resign Fellaini. I'm done with Jose and I'm done with Ed. Fucking tossers. #united #joseout— 1AndOnlyRay🇱🇰🇳🇱🏴 (@RemonEllegala) June 27, 2018
Fellaini, 30, signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Devils that will see him stay at the club until 2020.