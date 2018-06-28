'Total Shambles!': United Fans React in Anger to Fellaini News as Liverpool Unveil Keita

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

After a year-long wait, Naby Keita is finally a Liverpool player.

Reds fans rejoiced in seeing their new number 8 in his new colours, adding to the renewed sense of optimism around the club since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Conversely, however, the deal has left a bad taste in the mouths of Manchester United supporters, as news broke that Marouane Fellaini had signed a new deal at Old Trafford on the same day. 

Fellaini made 23 appearances for the club last season, but some fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the two stories, and despite United announcing the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred earlier this month, many feel as if their club is being left behind in the transfer market in the wake of Keita's unveiling at their rivals. 

Here's what some United fans had to say on Twitter.

Fellaini, 30, signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Devils that will see him stay at the club until 2020.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)