'Total Shambles!': United Fans React in Anger to Fellaini News as Liverpool Unveil Keita

After a year-long wait, Naby Keita is finally a Liverpool player.

Reds fans rejoiced in seeing their new number 8 in his new colours, adding to the renewed sense of optimism around the club since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Conversely, however, the deal has left a bad taste in the mouths of Manchester United supporters, as news broke that Marouane Fellaini had signed a new deal at Old Trafford on the same day.



Top of the bucket list? Biggest football ambition? Signature dance move?



Get to know the real Naby Keïta as we grill our newest recruit on a variety of topics... #NK8 pic.twitter.com/nVNW0ZnwOE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2018

Fellaini made 23 appearances for the club last season, but some fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the two stories, and despite United announcing the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred earlier this month, many feel as if their club is being left behind in the transfer market in the wake of Keita's unveiling at their rivals.

Here's what some United fans had to say on Twitter.

Liverpool signed Naby Keita n Fabinho. My club cant get rid of Darmian and request Fellaini to extend his contract.Banter era still not over.,Total Shambles! It also seems like we will persist with Young n Valencia as our main FBs this season. 🤦‍♂️#MUFC — Sameep Poudel🇧🇷 (@sameep_mufc) June 27, 2018

Liverpool unveil Keita and Fabinho

Arsenal chasing Banega and Torreira

City adding Jorginho to a top class midfield

We beg Fellaini to stay



That is all — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 27, 2018

Manchester City getting Jorginho, Liverpool getting Fabinho and Keita, Arsenal getting Torreira, Manchester United begging Fellaini to sign a new contract.



This club is finito. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 27, 2018

So LFC is announcing Keita on 1st July and we’re announcing Fellaini’s new contract on the same day.Okay!!!! Im done with twitter today. — EmmaRoseBrown (@EmmaRoseBrown4) June 27, 2018

Liverpool have signed Keita and Fabinho and we’re begging Fellaini to stay at our football club😀😀😀😀😀😀 — owen (@ow_jo_fe) June 27, 2018

The scousers sign Keita and we resign Fellaini. I'm done with Jose and I'm done with Ed. Fucking tossers. #united #joseout — 1AndOnlyRay🇱🇰🇳🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RemonEllegala) June 27, 2018

Fellaini, 30, signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Devils that will see him stay at the club until 2020.