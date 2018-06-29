'Best Man on the Field' - Reds Fans React to Liverpool Star's World Cup Performance Against Belgium

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

With the World Cup fast approaching the knockout stages, many teams were fighting for survival and passage to the last 16 of the competition in their final match of the group stages - not so for England and Belgium.

Going into the final fixtures of Group G, both England and Belgium already had their qualification for the knockout rounds of the tournament guaranteed following victories over Tunisia and Panama, the former triumphing 2-1 and 6-1, and the latter winning 5-2 and 3-0.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Subsequently, the only aspect of the group yet to be decided was which of the two teams would qualify at the top of the group. Subsequently, both sides opted to give some of their second string players a run out, giving the managers a rare opportunity to experiment with their sides on such a big stage.

One player that was afforded the opportunity to make his World Cup bow was Liverpool's immensely talented young full back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the 19-year-old selected for the Three Lions' World Cup squad after helping to guide the Reds to the 2017/18 Champions League final.

Despite being picked out as a potential weak link due to to age, Alexander-Arnold frequently shone as one of Liverpool's most talented players, and his high standard of play was certainly on display for all to see as England took on Belgium on Thursday night.

Throughout the game, the Liverpool youngster made a total of nine key passes as Gareth Southgate's men fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium, putting in yet another impressive shift and garnering a fair amount of praise from fans on Twitter as a result.

After qualifying from Group G in second pace, England are set to face Group H winners Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday, before potentially facing either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter finals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)