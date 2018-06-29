Clement Lenglet's Agent Confirms Barcelona Target's Future Will Be Decided This Weekend

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

The agent of Sevilla centre back Clement Lenglet has revealed that his client will announce where his future lies this weekend. The Frenchman is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, and all will be known by next week.

It was initially Manchester United that were being linked with a move for Lenglet. Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his back line, and having witnessed the 23-year-old's ability first hand in last season's Champions League, the United boss was believed to be keen on him.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

However, it's Barcelona that have taken the steps to landing the Sevilla centre back, and with a release clause of only €35m to his name, signing Lenglet shouldn't be a problem if the defender was to accept the switch.


And now, Sport have reported that Lenglet's agent Gregory Dakad has revealed when Lenglet will announce his decision on Barcelona, noting that it will be "this Saturday (30th June)".

After Antoine Griezmann's choice to remain at Atletico Madrid this summer, Las Blaugranas will be hoping that Lenglet doesn't follow in the footsteps of his compatriot.

The Spanish champions are keen to reinforce their defence following the poor performances from Yerry Mina last season, and the consistent injury worries that Thomas Vermaelen goes through.

Furthermore, Gerard Pique is no spring chicken, and edges closer and closer to the end of his career. Lenglet would provide the perfect long term replacement alongside Samuel Umtiti.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde's plan is to build a centre back partnership around the two Frenchmen (Umtiti and Lenglet), but it all hinges on Saturday's announcement.

