El mensaje de Ter Stegen tras la eliminación de Alemania

Our World Cup journey has come to a tough end and nobody is more disappointed than ourselves - the team. We have a lot to reflect on and to discuss as a team. We need to work harder to make things better - for us and for all supporters. #DieMannschaft #BestNeverRest #ZSMMN

A post shared by Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:21am PDT