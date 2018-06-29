Everton Turn to Promising Scottish Left Back for Long Term Leighton Baines Replacement

Everton are believed to be lining up a move for Celtic's Kieran Tierney this summer, as a long term replacement for 33-year-old Leighton Baines. The Scottish full back is one of Brendan Rodgers' most prized assets up in Glasgow, but the Toffees are desperate to make a deal happen.

This isn't the first time Tierney has been linked with a big move to the Premier League. Before now, the 21-year-old has been of reported interest to both Manchester United and Tottenham; though nothing has ever really come to more than that.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

While Everton don't necessarily pose as much of a glamorous transfer as the former clubs mentioned, they would certainly give him a platform on which to impress.

According to The Mirror, Toffees boss Marco Silva wants Tierney at the club this summer to replace Baines, who has been closely linked with a move to MLS.

The Portuguese manager wants to add both quality and youth into his team, and the Celtic player fits the bill.

However, it's not all cut and dry. Tierney only signed a new six yer deal with his current club back in October, and having showed no signs of wanting to leave Scotland, Everton may have a struggle on their hands.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

It seems that Silva is implementing a bit of a squad overhaul, and is working to remove some of the much older players at the club. Along with Baines, Ashley Williams is expected to depart Goodison Park with Wayne Rooney (all three are over 33), as well as a host of other first team members.