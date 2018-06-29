Hillsborough Police Chief David Duckenfield Faces Trial for Manslaughter of 95 Liverpool Supporters

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will be facing prosecution for the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool supporters back in April 1989.





It's been 29 long years since the Hillsborough disaster took place. While initially, the police fed false stories to the media over why 96 lives were ended that day - blaming Liverpool fans' hooliganism for the human crush, recent years have seen the blame rightfully placed on the policing.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It was match commander David Duckenfield who ordered gate C to be opened on the day in order to alleviate overcrowding outside the turnstiles. However, it resulted in an already full central pen to become even busier; and so began the biggest disaster in British sporting history.





However, almost three decades on from the event, there finally seems to be some justice being done.

According to The Independent, Duckenfield is now going to trial for the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool supporters after a judge lifted a stay on his prosecution.

Duckenfield will be joined by four other defendants for similar charges. It is believed that around ten relatives of Liverpool supporters whose lives were lost that day were in court to hear the judge's decision, while most others watched via live feed.

“I confirm that I grant the voluntary bill of indictment to allow prosecution against [Mr Duckenfield] for manslaughter to proceed. I decline to order a stay on that charge,” said judge Sir Peter Openshaw.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

It's been a painstakingly long process, but the work done to rectify all the wrongdoing is gradually coming to fruition.