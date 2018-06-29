Integral Juventus Defensive Duo Put Pen to Paper on Contract Extensions to Remain in Turin

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Juventus have confirmed that both Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini have signed new deals with the club - maintaining their long standing defensive partnership for at least another year.

Long standing servants of the club, few would be surprised if both Chiellini and Barzagli remained at the Allianz Stadium until retirement. The centre back partnership has been going strong now for the last seven season, and while both players are well into their 30's, neither look close to losing their ability.

Announced on the club's official website, Barazagli, who has accumulated 271 appearances for Il Bianconeri since 2011, has signed a one year extension on his contract, which will keep him at the club up until next summer, when he's 38.

As for Chiellini, he'll remain with the Old Lady for another two years. His new contract will see him remain in Turin until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Together, the duo have won seven consecutive Serie A title, four Coppa Italia trophies and three Italian Super Cups; Barzagli and Chiellini are two of the five players that have managed to play a a part in every one of Juventus' record breaking seven successive Scudetto victories.

When playing together, Juve average an incredible total of 2.3 points per game, and concede only 0.7 goals per outing. With Gianluigi Buffon set to depart the club this summer, Chiellini will take over the club's captaincy, and the club will be delighted with his decision to renew.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

And now, with their futures sorted, both Chiellini and Barzagli look on to next season, as Juve look to break their own record and win an eighth consecutive title.

