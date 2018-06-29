Report Provides Update Regarding Robert Huth's Future Following Leicester City Exit

There is growing speculation that former Leicester City star Robert Huth could sign Aston Villa.

Further to a report on Sunday about Villa's reported interest in the German, a subsequent report in the Leicester Mercury has reiterated that Huth is 'under consideration' by Villa manager Steve Bruce, who is looking for a replacement for outgoing centre back John Terry.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

Huth was one of the standout performers in the Foxes' astonishing Premier League triumph in 2016, but he struggled with injury last season and didn't feature once for his club. The excellent form of fellow centre back Harry Maguire also meant that Huth fell further down the pecking order at Leicester.

Some Villa fans may consider it a gamble to sign a centre back whose best years are likely behind him, and who clearly has injury problems. However, for cash strapped Aston Villa, the 33-year-old's reported willingness to accept a less lucrative deal than he enjoyed at Leicester is bound to count in his favour - as is the fact that he is available on a free transfer, since his contract with the Foxes has now expired.

Although he may not have the physical attributes of old, the German has made a staggering 406 appearances in English club football, playing in the Premier League for all bar one of his 17 seasons in England.

In addition to his memorable win with Leicester, he also won two Premier League titles with Chelsea. His vast experience could prove vital for Villa, who finished fourth in the Championship last season and lost 1-0 to Fulham in the playoff final.



According to the report in the Leicester Mercury, Huth is yet to receive a formal offer from Aston Villa, who are also considering other free agents.

