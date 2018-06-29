'Like Selling Lionel Messi': Newcastle Fans React to Rumours Linking Winger With Championship Switch

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Newcastle fans have reacted furiously to the news that owner Mike Ashley is open to negotiating the sale of star winger Matt Ritchie, as reported by the Telegraph, should his £15m valuation be met by an interested suitor.

It is said that Championship sides Stoke City and Middlesbrough are both interested in securing a deal for the 28-year-old wide man, who has starred under Rafa Benitez at St. James’ Park since his switch to Tyneside from Bournemouth in 2016.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Ritchie helped the Magpies win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking during his first season at Newcastle, before playing a key role in Benitez’s side as they secured an impressive tenth place finish upon their return campaign in the top flight last term.

Ritchie has established himself as a big presence and a central component of the Magpies' side, becoming the regular commander of set pieces for the team, having contributed three goals and five assists last season, and has won a host of admirers for his committed and hard working style of play.

The winger scored the winning goal as Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0 at home in the previous campaign, and also hit the decisive strike in the Magpies’ 2-1 win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park.

It seems his performances have endeared the Scot greatly to the Newcastle fans, who have responded with clear opposition to the notion of the winger departing St James’ Park this summer.

It seems that even a substantial fee would not justify any sale of Ritchie to the Newcastle supporters this summer. Here’s a selection of responses from a number of fans to the rumours…

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)