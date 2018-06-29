Southampton Officially Complete Signing Promising Basel Forward Mohamed Elyounoussi

June 29, 2018

Southampton have officially completed the signing of Norwegian forward Mohamed Elyounoussi from Basel in a deal believed to be worth £16m, the club's second buy of the summer so far after the recent capture of midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Celtic.


Elyounoussi, who scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, has agreed a long term five-year contract that promises to keep him at St Mary's until the summer of 2023.

"I'm really happy to be here and I am really excited to get started," the 23-year-old told the Saints' official website when his arrival was announced.

"The club has been following me for a long time, watching many games, so I feel really confident to come here and to get even better and develop myself. It's a family club that is known for bringing in players, developing them and for younger players to get better.

"I'm a hard worker on the pitch and I like to create chances, either for me or to play others through. That's where I'm at my best, when I can use my creativity, so I think the philosophy of the club will suit me very well."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes said of the Norwegian international: "Mohamed is clearly another very exciting addition to our attacking options.

"He has got an outstanding record of goals and assists in two different countries, and we have been extremely impressed by the intelligence he has shown in his play from a tactical point of view.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

"He's still at a young age as well, so we're confident he can continue to improve and fulfil even more of his potential with us, and, following on from the arrival of Stuart Armstrong this week, we feel we have made real progress in adding a new dimension to our attack ahead of the season."

