Spurs Readying Offer for World Cup Star & Madrid Target After He Inspires Colombia to Top Group H

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken up an interest in Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero following his exploits during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

The 25-year-old has certainly done himself no harm with his performances to date, scoring a goal and assisting two others to help his country recover from their opening defeat against Japan to emerge winners of Group H.

3 - Juan Quintero has either scored or assisted for Colombia in each game of the 2018 World Cup (2 assists, 1 goal). Impact.#WorldCup #COL #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/0UmwazzKkF — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 28, 2018

Spanish giants Real Madrid are believed to have already contacted Porto over a move for the player, currently on loan at Argentinian side River Plate. But any interested teams will have to also go through the South American outfit as they have an option in their loan contract which would allow them to purchase him for £3m.

The likelihood of Quintero joining a European suitor is still great as River Plate could simply activate their option to later sell him for a huge profit.

According to La Nueva, the London side have also informed Porto of their interest in the player and could soon return with an offer. The report claims that both Spurs and Madrid are prepared to offer 'significant sums' in an attempt to land the Colombian attacker.

Madrid do have a history as it relates to the signing of Colombians who emerge as stars at the World Cup, having bought Quintero's international teammates James Rodrigues and Keylor Navas after their notable showings at the tournament in 2014. And the No.20 could be the latest star to make the switch to the Bernabeu under such circumstances.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

With Spurs reportedly now in the mix, however, the player could be tempted to move to a club he feels would likely offer him more playing time, especially given how things turned out for Rodriguez at Real.