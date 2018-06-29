Uruguay hasn't given up a goal yet at the 2018 World Cup, but it also hasn't faced the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo yet.

That changes in the round of 16, when the two sides meet in Sochi for the right to reach the quarterfinals. Uruguay topped its World Cup group, albeit a historically favorable one that included host Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Luis Suarez scored in each of the last two matches to help secure the top spot, while Uruguay's defense swallowed its opponents.

It'll take an impressive effort to continue that feat against Portugal, which survived in Group B to finish in second place despite a late scare against Iran. Ronaldo scored Portugal's first four goals of the World Cup–including a sensational hat trick vs. Spain–but was held scoreless against Iran, with Ricardo Quaresma doing the honors in the 1-1 draw.

The winner will go on to face France in the quarterfinals after Les Bleus' thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Manager: Oscar Tabarez

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patrício (Sporting)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cédric Soares (Southampton), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mário Rui (Nápoles), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), João Mário (West Ham), João Moutinho (Mónaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: André Silva (Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Gonçalo Guedes (Valência), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Manager: Fernando Santos