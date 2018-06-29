West Brom Reportedly Furious Following Watford's Measly £1m Bid for Ben Foster

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Watford's attempts to rock the boat with Ben Foster's West Brom future have frustrated the Baggies, as they look to make as much money as they can on players that inevitably look like they'll be leaving the club this summer.

Foster has another two years left on his deal at the Hawthorns, and while he's widely expected to make an immediate return to the Premier League in the coming weeks, West Brom value the goalkeeper at around £10m.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WEST BROM

That's why, according to The Mirror, Watford have angered the relegated club by submitting a pitiful £1m bid for the 35-year-old. The move is believed to be an attempt to rattle Foster, and push him into forcing a departure from the Midlands outfit.

In doing this, Watford could potentially drive his eventual price down - knowing fully well West Brom would never accept a bid of £1m.

Both Foster and teammate Craig Dawson have been fined two weeks' wages having refused to fly out to the club's six day pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Dawson has attracted interest from both West Ham and Burnley, but West Brom have already rejected a £12m bid for the centre half.

Both players are determined to engineer a move away from the Baggies in order to stay in the top flight, but the club will not be forced into selling for anything less than they deem appropriate as they begin plans to make an immediate return to the promised land of English football.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Attacker Jay Rodriguez is also expected to be part of the mass exodus, as well as James McClean. Jonny Evans has already departed for Leicester.

