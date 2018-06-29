West Ham Join Chelsea and Spurs in Summer Chase for £35m-Rated Porto Forward

West Ham have reportedly joined London counterparts Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Porto forward Moussa Marega.

The Hammers new boss Manuel Pellegrini is understood to be keen on landing Marega as he searches for a new striker to lead his side's front line next season.

HELDER SANTOS/GettyImages

According to various sources, Pellegrini has been handed £75m with which to improve the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign and he has apparently decided that Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll simply aren't the optimal mould of striker to take the Irons forward as they look to improve on their league position.

The Sun are reporting that, while West Ham are keen on securing the 27-year-old - who hails from Mali - they are facing competition for his signature, with both Chelsea and Spurs looking to get him on their books as well.

The £35m-rated Marega scored 22 goals in 29 league appearances for Porto last season, helping them clinch the Primeira Liga title at the end.

His previous struggles in front of goal had seen him loaned to Vitoria Guimaraes, and the spell away did prove helpful as he returned to show his worth in the strongest way possible.

Able to play out wide, as well as centrally, the Mali international was used as part of a front two last season. And standing at 6', as well as having a keen eye for goal, he would likely make a great acquisition for the London Stadium occupants.

🇲🇱 Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto striker Moussa Marega: https://t.co/KSX61d7LmN pic.twitter.com/FSeSlnksId — Read Chelsea (@ReadCFC) June 28, 2018

If the reports are true and he is being sought after, they'd probably have an easier time convincing him to join them over Chelsea or Tottenham given the competition for places, unless Alvaro Morata does leave Stamford Bridge this season.